Coterra Energy (CTRA) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Coterra Energy (CTRA) was up +1.15% at $30.66. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.18%.

The independent oil and gas company's shares have seen an increase of 19.28% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.49%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Coterra Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 26, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.46, marking a 6.12% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.88 billion, showing a 34.76% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.14 per share and a revenue of $7.52 billion, representing changes of +27.38% and +37.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 25.6% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Coterra Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Coterra Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.53. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.89.

Investors should also note that CTRA has a PEG ratio of 0.66 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.43 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, finds itself in the bottom 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.