Coterra Energy (CTRA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed the most recent trading day at $36.31, moving +1.45% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.15%.

Shares of the independent oil and gas company witnessed a gain of 19.26% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 10.72%, and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Coterra Energy in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.52, signifying a 35.00% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.05 billion, reflecting a 7.91% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $7.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.13% and +2.3%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Coterra Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Coterra Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.9. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.07.

Meanwhile, CTRA's PEG ratio is currently 0.8. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.