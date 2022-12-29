Coterra Energy (CTRA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $24.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.62% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 12.68% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Coterra Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Coterra Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 51.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.26 billion, up 1.37% from the prior-year quarter.

CTRA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.99 per share and revenue of $9.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +121.78% and +147.79%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.46% lower. Coterra Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Coterra Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.

It is also worth noting that CTRA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.