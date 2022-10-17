Coterra Energy (CTRA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $28.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.65% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 1.11% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.99% in that time.

Coterra Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Coterra Energy to post earnings of $1.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 161.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.36 billion, up 268.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.04 per share and revenue of $9.03 billion, which would represent changes of +124% and +147.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.08% lower within the past month. Coterra Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Coterra Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.98, which means Coterra Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, CTRA's PEG ratio is currently 0.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



