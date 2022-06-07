Coterra Energy (CTRA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $36.11, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.95% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 22.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coterra Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.02, up 292.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.02 billion, up 521.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.17 per share and revenue of $8.22 billion, which would represent changes of +85.33% and +125.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.16% higher. Coterra Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Coterra Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.94, which means Coterra Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that CTRA has a PEG ratio of 0.16 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CTRA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

