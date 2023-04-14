Coterra Energy (CTRA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $25.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.08% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 9.49% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Coterra Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, down 30.69% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.66 billion, down 0.92% from the year-ago period.

CTRA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $6.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -47.17% and -29.59%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.14% lower. Coterra Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Coterra Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.71, so we one might conclude that Coterra Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CTRA has a PEG ratio of 0.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CTRA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

