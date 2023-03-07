Coterra Energy (CTRA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $25.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.82% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.53%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 7.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.28% in that time.

Coterra Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.77, down 23.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.75 billion, up 4.38% from the year-ago period.

CTRA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.94 per share and revenue of $6.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -40.49% and -24.53%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.62% lower. Coterra Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Coterra Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.72. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.12.

Investors should also note that CTRA has a PEG ratio of 0.16 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

