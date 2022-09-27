Coterra Energy (CTRA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $25.51, marking a +0.75% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 19.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 15.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.7% in that time.

Coterra Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Coterra Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 151.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.31 billion, up 260.17% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.06 per share and revenue of $9 billion, which would represent changes of +124.89% and +146.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.45% higher. Coterra Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Coterra Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.13, which means Coterra Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that CTRA has a PEG ratio of 0.09 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CTRA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



