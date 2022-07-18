Coterra Energy (CTRA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $27.42, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 1.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 13.18% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.02% in that time.

Coterra Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.12, up 330.77% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.03 billion, up 526.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $8.18 billion, which would represent changes of +97.33% and +124.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.26% higher within the past month. Coterra Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Coterra Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.95, so we one might conclude that Coterra Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that CTRA has a PEG ratio of 0.11 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CTRA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

