Coterra Energy (CTRA) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The most recent trading session ended with Coterra Energy (CTRA) standing at $28.54, reflecting a +0.25% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.36%.

The independent oil and gas company's stock has dropped by 0.49% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Coterra Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 24, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.42, indicating a 19.23% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.4 billion, down 12.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Coterra Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.04% higher. At present, Coterra Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Coterra Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.58. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.37 for its industry.

Meanwhile, CTRA's PEG ratio is currently 0.55. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

