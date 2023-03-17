Coterra Energy (CTRA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $23.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.36% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 4.47% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.83% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Coterra Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Coterra Energy to post earnings of $0.77 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.68 billion, up 0.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.94 per share and revenue of $6.62 billion, which would represent changes of -40.49% and -26.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.54% higher. Coterra Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Coterra Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.44, so we one might conclude that Coterra Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that CTRA has a PEG ratio of 0.15 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.29 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

