Coterra Energy (CTRA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $24.47, marking a -0.49% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 1.91% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Coterra Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Coterra Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.68 billion, up 0.06% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.94 per share and revenue of $6.62 billion, which would represent changes of -40.49% and -26.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.66% higher within the past month. Coterra Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Coterra Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.68, which means Coterra Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CTRA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CTRA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

