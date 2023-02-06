Coterra Energy (CTRA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $23.81, marking a -1.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had 0% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coterra Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.14, up 37.35% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.15 billion, down 3.24% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 30.17% lower. Coterra Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Coterra Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.13. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.88.

Meanwhile, CTRA's PEG ratio is currently 0.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.22 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CTRA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

