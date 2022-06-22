Coterra Energy (CTRA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $27.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.96% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 15.43% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coterra Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Coterra Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 292.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.02 billion, up 521.32% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $8.2 billion, which would represent changes of +84.89% and +124.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.14% higher within the past month. Coterra Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Coterra Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.63. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.7.

Meanwhile, CTRA's PEG ratio is currently 0.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

