Coterra Energy (CTRA) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Coterra Energy said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $24.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.60%, the lowest has been 0.99%, and the highest has been 11.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.62%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1647 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coterra Energy. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRA is 0.38%, an increase of 14.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.36% to 860,371K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRA is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.41% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coterra Energy is 31.00. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 28.41% from its latest reported closing price of 24.14.

The projected annual revenue for Coterra Energy is 8,270MM, a decrease of 4.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.32.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 81,311K shares representing 10.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,901K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 9.88% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 41,258K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,102K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 11.60% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 32,513K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 22,823K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,244K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 23.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,755K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,509K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 12.18% over the last quarter.

Coterra Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coterra is a premier, diversified energy company based in Houston, Texas. The company strives to be a leading producer, delivering returns with a commitment to sustainability leadership.

