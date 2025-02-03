Coterra Energy (CTRA) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed the latest trading day at $28.04, indicating a +1.15% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.2%.

The independent oil and gas company's shares have seen an increase of 5.64% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Coterra Energy in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.42, signifying a 19.23% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.39 billion, down 12.96% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Coterra Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.26% higher within the past month. At present, Coterra Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Coterra Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.01, so one might conclude that Coterra Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that CTRA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.33 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

