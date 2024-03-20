Coterra Energy (CTRA) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $27.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.89% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.25%.

The the stock of independent oil and gas company has risen by 10.11% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Coterra Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Coterra Energy to post earnings of $0.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 51.72%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.43 billion, showing a 19.53% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.99 per share and a revenue of $5.9 billion, representing changes of -11.95% and -0.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 9.19% downward. As of now, Coterra Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Coterra Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.63. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.78.

Investors should also note that CTRA has a PEG ratio of 0.25 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.71 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 210, this industry ranks in the bottom 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

