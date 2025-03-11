Coterra Energy (CTRA) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Coterra Energy (CTRA) ending at $26.88, denoting a +0.49% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.

Shares of the independent oil and gas company witnessed a loss of 6.04% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 6.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.29%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Coterra Energy in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Coterra Energy to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.94%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.94 billion, up 35.62% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.32 per share and a revenue of $8.07 billion, indicating changes of +97.62% and +47.8%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Coterra Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Coterra Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.73, which means Coterra Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, CTRA's PEG ratio is currently 0.52. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.07.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

