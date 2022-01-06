Coterra Energy CEO says oil producers will remain disciplined, despite higher prices

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Publicly traded oil and gas companies are not showing signs of increasing spending or growth significantly next year, as they keep a promise to return more value to shareholders, Coterra Energy CTRA.K chief executive officer Tom Jorden said on Thursday.

Jorden said he was bullish on U.S. oil and natural gas prices, but that his company remains focused on shareholder returns, including an ordinary and variable dividend. He said Coterra is also looking closely at share buybacks.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

