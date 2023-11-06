Coterra Energy beats third-quarter profit estimates on higher production

News & Insights

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Coterra Energy CTRA.N reported a third-quarter profit on Monday that beat analysts' estimates, helped by an increase in production and higher realized prices.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 50 cents per share. Analysts had expected a profit of 44 cents, according to LSEG data.

U.S. WTI crude prices CLc1 rose 14% during the quarter compared with a year earlier as OPEC+ members Russia and Saudi Arabia extended output cuts, encouraging energy producing companies to drill more.

Gas exports from the United States to Europe have also surged since last year as Europe scrambled to find new sources of gas after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Coterra reported third-quarter production of 670,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared with its previous forecast of 625,000 to 655,000 boepd.

The company forecast fourth-quarter production between 645,000 and 680,000 boepd.

