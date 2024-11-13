Coterra Energy Announces Acquisition Of Two Permian Basin Asset Packages - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Coterra Energy (CTRA) has entered into two separate definitive agreements to acquire certain assets of Franklin Mountain Energy and Avant Natural Resources and its affiliates for aggregate consideration of $3.95 billion, consisting of $2.95 billion of cash and $1.0 billion of Coterra common stock, issued to one of the sellers.

The company said the assets to be acquired include 400-550 net Permian locations, primarily targeting Bone Spring, Harkey, Avalon and the emerging oily Lower Wolfcamp/Penn Shale. Coterra Energy expects the acquisition to above 15% accretive to estimated 2025-2027 per share Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow, and accretive to Net Asset Value per share.

