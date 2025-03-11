Coterra Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (CTRA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/13/25, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.22, payable on 3/27/25. As a percentage of CTRA's recent stock price of $26.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Coterra Energy Inc to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when CTRA shares open for trading on 3/13/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CTRA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.29% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTRA's low point in its 52 week range is $22.30 per share, with $29.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.18.

In Tuesday trading, Coterra Energy Inc shares are currently up about 2.5% on the day.

