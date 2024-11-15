News & Insights

CoTec Holdings Reports Q3 Loss Amid Project Advances

November 15, 2024 — 07:10 pm EST

EastCoal (TSE:CTH) has released an update.

CoTec Holdings Corp. has reported a comprehensive loss for the third quarter of 2024, largely due to adverse exchange rate impacts and non-regular vesting of equity units. Despite this, the company has made significant progress in its projects, such as the Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Project and HyProMag USA feasibility study, and has raised $2.75 million through private placement.

