Costcutter owner Bestway raises Sainsbury's stake to 4.47%

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Retail group Bestway, the owner of Costcutter, has raised its stake in British supermarket group Sainsbury's SBRY.L to 4.47%, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday.

Last week, Bestway declared a 3.45% stake, describing the move as an investment and not a step towards making a takeover offer for Sainsbury's, which is Britain's second largest grocer after Tesco TSCO.L.

However, Bestway did say it may look to make further market purchases of Sainsbury's shares, subject to availability and price.

Shares in Sainsbury's were up 0.8% in morning trading, extending gains over the last month to 21.7%.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury's declined to comment beyond Friday's statement that the group would engage with Bestway in line with its normal interactions with shareholders.

A spokesperson for Bestway didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Bestway, which is owned by the Pervez, Choudrey and Sheikh families, is Sainsbury's sixth largest investor.

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is the largest with 14.3%, while the second largest is Vesa Equity Investment, the vehicle of Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, which has 10%.

Both have declined to comment on Bestway's investment.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

