Costcutter owner Bestway raises Sainsbury's stake to 4.47%

February 01, 2023 — 03:48 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Retail group Bestway, the owner of Costcutter, has raised its stake in British supermarket group Sainsbury's SBRY.L to 4.47%, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday.

Last week, Bestway declared a 3.45% stake, describing the move as an investment and not a step towards making a takeover offer for Sainsbury's.

However, Bestway did say it may look to make further market purchases of Sainsbury's shares, subject to availability and price.

Shares in Sainsbury's were up 0.8% in early trading.

