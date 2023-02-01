Costcutter owner Bestway raises Sainsbury's stake to 4.47%

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Retail group Bestway, the owner of Costcutter, has raised its stake in British supermarket group Sainsbury's SBRY.L to 4.47%, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday.

Last week, Bestway declared a 3.45% stake, describing the move as an investment and not a step towards making a takeover offer for Sainsbury's.

However, Bestway did say it may look to make further market purchases of Sainsbury's shares, subject to availability and price.

Shares in Sainsbury's were up 0.8% in early trading.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.