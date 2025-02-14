Costco’s New Perk Could Mean Money Savings for EV Owners

One of the biggest perks of being a Costco member is access to cheap gas — and now the warehouse club is rolling out a perk that can benefit electric vehicle drivers, too. Costco recently announced a partnership with Electrify America, the largest open hyper-fast charging network in the U.S., to bring electric vehicle charging to five Costco Wholesale locations.

Here’s what you need to know about this new perk.

Costco’s EV Charging Perk

In collaboration with Electrify America, Costco will be opening five charging stations in California, Colorado and Florida. The price to charge hasn’t been publicized, but Costco will be setting the prices. Given that Costco is known for having the best gas prices, EV charging prices should similarly be a great deal.

The charging stations are compatible with nearly all electric vehicle brands. Customers will be able to easily locate the stations and pay for charging sessions via the Electrify America app.

Will There Be a Charging Station Near You?

As of now, Costco is rolling out this perk in five locations:

Clermont, Florida

Denver

Loomis, California

Pleasanton, California

Sacramento, California

It remains to be seen if more locations will roll out after the initial launch.

