Costco's Digital Investments Drive Sales Growth: What Comes Next?

Digital transformation at Costco Wholesale Corporation COST is translating into tangible sales gains, as the company leverages technology to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company reported a robust 22.6% increase in digitally enabled comparable sales. This momentum is fueled by a comprehensive digital roadmap that bridges online and warehouse experiences. Key categories driving the surge include jewelry, toys, small electrics, housewares and pharmacy.



Recent investments in personalization are already yielding measurable results. Costco has rolled out new personalization capabilities and expanded carousels on its digital sites to tailor the shopping experience. These enhancements helped drive a 32% increase in e-commerce site traffic and a 63% jump in total app visits during the quarter. The average e-commerce order value grew 15% as members responded to modernized product display pages and targeted marketing.



What comes next for Costco involves deeper integration of technology into the daily warehouse visit. Costco is prioritizing seamless, efficient transactions. The company is piloting automated pay stations that allow members to pay for pre-scanned orders in about eight seconds. This development complements existing mobile wallet and pharmacy pay-ahead features that aim to improve checkout speed.



Management is collaborating with leading AI firms to ensure that the company’s competitive pricing and quality remain discoverable as members transition to AI-driven shopping habits. By focusing on targeted digital communications and retention strategies, Costco aims to improve renewal rates among its growing base of online sign-ups. These integrated digital efforts are now a central pillar of the company’s growth strategy.

Costco’s Peer Performance: Walmart & BJ’s Wholesale

Walmart Inc. WMT continues to scale its digital ecosystem aggressively, with e-commerce sales rising 24% globally and contributing 23% of total sales, highlighting strong omnichannel momentum. Walmart is leveraging store-fulfilled delivery, AI-driven tools, and marketplace expansion to enhance convenience and drive higher basket sizes. Walmart’s comparable sales growth of 4.6% in the U.S. division reflects increased customer transactions supported by digital adoption.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ is also seeing robust digital traction, with digitally enabled comparable sales growing 31% and penetration reaching 16%. BJ’s Wholesale benefits from a club-based fulfillment model, with more than 90% of digital orders fulfilled in-club, supporting efficiency. BJ’s Wholesale continues to pair digital growth with membership expansion and traffic gains, reinforcing its omnichannel value proposition.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Costco

Costco has seen its shares jump 4.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 19%.





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From a valuation standpoint, Costco's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 46.30, higher than the industry’s ratio of 33.09 but below its median P/E level of 47.21, observed over the past year. Although the premium multiple may appear elevated, investors often view Costco as a high-quality retail operator supported by resilient comparable sales growth, strong membership retention and expanding digital capabilities.



As long as Costco continues to deliver consistent sales growth and strengthen its omnichannel presence, its premium valuation could remain supported by investors seeking stable growth within the retail sector.





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 8.5% and 13%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 7.3% rise in sales and 9.9% growth in earnings.





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Costco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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