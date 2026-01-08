Costco's December Sales Stay Strong: What Is Driving COST's Momentum?

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST maintained steady comparable sales growth in December, reflecting its appeal among value-conscious consumers. The company’s competitive pricing and quality products — available both in stores and through its expanding e-commerce platform — continue to attract shoppers.

Sneak Peek Into Costco’s December Comparable Sales

For the five weeks ending Jan. 4, 2026, Costco reported a 7% year-over-year increase in total comparable sales. Regionally, comparable sales rose 6% in the United States, 8.4% in Canada and 10.6% in Other International markets. This follows total comparable sales growth of 6.9% in November and 6.6% in October, indicating consistent momentum.



On an adjusted basis, excluding the effects of gasoline prices and foreign exchange, U.S. comparable sales increased 6.3%, while Canada and Other International markets posted gains of 6% and 5.6%, respectively. Overall, total comparable sales, excluding these factors, grew 6.2% in December, following strong increases of 6.4% in November and 6.8% in October.



Digitally enabled comparable sales in December surged 18.9%, or 18.3%, when adjusted for fuel and currency impacts. This follows gains of 16.6% registered in both November and October, reflecting sustained strength in Costco’s online sales.



As a result, Costco's net sales for December rose 8.5% to $29.86 billion, up from $27.52 billion in the same period last year. This follows a sales improvement of 8.1% and 8.6% in November and October, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Costco remains strong, courtesy of its membership-based model. With solid renewal rates, the retailer has cultivated a loyal customer base. This membership loyalty not only supports consistent sales but also helps Costco maintain stable margins, even during economic uncertainty. Additionally, Costco’s ability to leverage bulk purchasing and operate an efficient supply chain allows it to keep sharp, competitive pricing in today’s inflation-sensitive environment.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have fallen 4.8% over the past year against the Retail – Discount Stores industry’s 6.6% rise.

Picks You Can’t Miss Out On

J&J Snack Foods Corp. JJSF, a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). JJSF has reported an earnings surprise of 49.1% in the last reported quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for J&J Snack Foods’ current financial-year sales and EPS calls for growth of 2% and 4.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR, which operates retail discount stores, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). DLTR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar Tree’s current financial-year EPS implies growth of 12.2% from the year-ago reported numbers.

Ross Stores, Inc. ROST, which operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. ROST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 6.3% and 2.1%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.