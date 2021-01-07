Costco's (COST) Sturdy Sales Run Continues in December

Costco Wholesale Corporation’s COST growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trends and increasing penetration of e-commerce business have been contributing to its upbeat performance. Thanks to its status of essential retailer, this Issaquah, WA-based company has been benefiting from the coronavirus-induced spike in demand. Cumulatively, these factors have been aiding this operator of membership warehouses in registering impressive sales numbers.



We also note that shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have advanced approximately 27% in the past year compared with the industry’s rally of 23.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Solid Sales Run Continue

Notably, Costco registered an increase of 12.3% in net sales to $19.14 billion during the five-week period ended Jan 3, 2021. This followed an improvement of 15.1%, 15.9% and 16.9% in the months of November, October and September, respectively.



The company’s strategy to sell products at discounted prices has helped it expand customer base. Under the current circumstances, people are exhibiting a preference for discount stores for essentials or other daily purchases. Apparently, Costco has emerged as viable option for them. The company’s differentiated product range resonates well with customers’ spending habits.

Impressive Comps Performance

Impressively, Costco’s comparable sales for the month of December rose 10.7%. This followed an increase of 13.4%, 14.4% and 15.5% in the months of November, October and September, respectively. The monthly comparable sales reflect an increase of 9.6%, 8% and 19.4% in the United States, Canada and Other International locations, respectively.



Excluding the impacts from change in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, comparable sales for the month under discussion rose 10.9% on an improvement of 11%, 5.7% and 15.8% in the United States, Canada and Other International locations, respectively.

Online Sales: A Key Catalyst

Undoubtedly, Costco has been rapidly adopting the omni-channel mantra to provide a seamless shopping experience, whether online or at stores. Consumers’ increased shift to online purchasing owing to the coronavirus outbreak seems to have worked in favor of the company.



The company’s e-commerce sales have been showcasing a sharp increase courtesy of the rising stay-at-home trend to maintain social distance amid the pandemic. We note that e-commerce comparable sales soared 62.5% during the month of December. This followed an increase of 71.3%, 91.1% and 90.3% in the months of November, October and September, respectively. Costco operates e-commerce sites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

Bottom Line

Costco continues to be one of the dominant warehouse retailers based on the expanse and quality of merchandise offered. It is also focused on ramping up investments in the wake of rising competition from the likes of Dollar Tree DLTR, Dollar General DG and Target TGT. We believe that the company’s business model and commitment toward opening membership warehouses will continue to drive traffic.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Target Corporation (TGT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dollar General Corporation (DG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.