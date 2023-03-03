Costco's (COST) Q2 Earnings Beat, Comparable Sales Rise Y/Y

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST came up with second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top line came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate but improved year over year. Nonetheless, the bottom line surpassed the consensus mark and increased from the prior-year period. Comparable sales also increased at a decent rate. However, the company’s e-commerce sales declined during the quarter.

Q2 Earnings & Sales Picture

Costco posted second-quarter earnings of $3.30 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.20. The bottom line also increased from the earnings of $2.92 per share reported in the year-ago period.



Total revenues, which include net sales and membership fees, were $55,266 million, up 6.5% from the prior-year quarter. However, the metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55,636 million.



In the reported quarter, the company’s comparable e-commerce sales fell 9.6% year over year. Excluding the impact of gasoline prices and foreign exchange, the same declined 8.7% year over year.

Delving Deeper

Costco’s net sales grew 6.5% year over year to $54,239 million, while membership fees increased 6.2% to $1,027 million in the reported quarter. Costco’s growth strategies, improved price management and decent membership trends have been contributing to its performance.



Comparable sales climbed 5.2% from the prior-year quarter, following an increase of 6.6% in the preceding quarter. The metric reflects an improvement of 5.7%, 3.5% and 3.8% in the United States, Canada and Other International locations, respectively.



We note that traffic or shopping frequency rose 5% globally and 3.7% in the United States. The average transaction or ticket was up 0.2% globally and 1.9% in the United States.



Excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and gasoline prices, the company witnessed comparable sales growth of 6.8% in the quarter. The United States, Canada and Other International locations registered comparable sales growth of 5.8%, 9.6% and 9.5%, respectively.



The operating income in the quarter increased 5% year over year to $1,903 million. Meanwhile, the operating margin (as a percentage of total revenues) contracted 10 basis points to 3.4%.

Store Update

Costco currently operates 848 warehouses — 584 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 107 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 31 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 18 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 14 in Australia, four in Spain, two each in France and China, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden.

In the second quarter, Costco opened three net new warehouses, two in the United States and one in Australia.



In fiscal 2023, the company plans to open 27 new warehouses, including three relocations. These will lead to net 24 new warehouses, which consist of 14 in the United States and 10 in Other International, including three in China and one each in New Zealand and Sweden, already opened in the first quarter.

Financial Aspects

Costco ended the reported quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $12,970 million and long-term debt (excluding the current portion) of $6,506 million. Shareholders’ equity was $22,794 million, excluding non-controlling interests of $5 million.



Management incurred capital expenditures of roughly $900 million in the second quarter. The company anticipates capital expenditures for fiscal 2023 in the band of $3.8 billion-$4.2 billion.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have fallen 6.5% in the past six months against the industry’s rise of 1.3%.

