Costco's (COST) Comparable Sales Run Continues in January

Costco Wholesale Corporation’s COST growth strategies, better price management and decent membership trends have been contributing to its upbeat performance. Cumulatively, these factors have been aiding this Issaquah, WA-based company in registering impressive sales numbers.

Comparable Sales Accelerate

Comparable sales for the retail month of January — the four-week period ended Jan 29, 2023 — jumped 5.6%. This followed increases of 5.5% and 4.3% in December and November 2022, respectively. Comparable sales for January reflect an improvement of 6.6%, 2.4% and 3.9% in the United States, Canada and Other International locations, respectively.



Management highlighted that the occurrence of the Lunar New Year 10 days earlier this year hurt January’s Other International and total sales by roughly 2% and 0.25%, respectively. The Chinese New Year was on Jan 22 this year.



Excluding the impacts of changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, comparable sales for the month under discussion rose 7.4% on improvements of 6.9%, 8.9% and 8.7% in the United States, Canada and Other International locations, respectively.



We note that Costco’s comparable e-commerce sales fell 15.4% year over year. Excluding the impact of gasoline prices and foreign exchange, the same declined 14.4% year over year.

Impressive Sales Performance

Costco’s net sales increased 6.9% to $16.84 billion for the retail month of January from $15.76 billion in the last year. This followed improvements of 7% and 5.7% in December and November 2022, respectively.



One of the widely recognized names in the industry, Costco has been providing its members with quality goods and services. The company, which is among the biggest winners amid the pandemic, sells products at discounted prices to draw customers, who have been seeking both value and convenience amid rising prices.

Bottom Line

Costco continues to be one of the dominant warehouse retailers based on the expanse and quality of merchandise offered. The company's distinctive membership business model and pricing power set it apart from traditional players. We believe a favorable product mix, steady store traffic, pricing power and strong liquidity should benefit Costco.



We note that shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have appreciated 6.5% in the past three months compared with the Retail – Discount Stores industry’s growth of 7.9%.

