Costco's (COST) Comparable Sales Regain Momentum in April

Costco Wholesale Corporation’s COST growth strategies, better price management and decent membership trends have been contributing to its performance. Cumulatively, these factors have been aiding this Issaquah, WA-based company in registering decent sales numbers. Markedly, comparable sales rebounded in April after a hiccup in March.

Comparable Sales Bounce

Comparable sales for the retail month of April — the four-week period ended Apr 30, 2023 — increased 1.4%. The metric bounced back from a decline of 1.1% in March. Comparable sales for April reflect an improvement of 0.9%, 0.5% and 4.9% in the United States, Canada and Other International locations, respectively.



Excluding the impacts of changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, comparable sales for the month under discussion rose 4.3% on improvements of 2.9%, 8.3% and 7.5% in the United States, Canada and Other International locations, respectively.



We note that Costco’s comparable e-commerce sales fell 5.9% year over year. Excluding the impact of gasoline prices and foreign exchange, the same declined 4.9% year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Decent Sales Performance

Costco’s net sales increased 3% to $17.85 billion for the retail month of April from $17.33 billion in the last year. This followed improvements of 0.5% and 4.7% in March and February, respectively.



One of the widely recognized names in the industry, Costco has been providing its members with quality goods and services. The company, which is among the biggest winners amid the pandemic, sells products at discounted prices to draw customers who have been seeking both value and convenience amid rising prices.

Bottom Line

Costco continues to be one of the dominant warehouse retailers based on the expanse and quality of merchandise offered. The company's distinctive membership business model and pricing power set it apart from traditional players. We believe a favorable product mix, steady store traffic, pricing power and strong liquidity should benefit Costco.



We note that shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 7.1% in the year-to-date period compared with the Retail – Discount Stores industry’s growth of 1.2%.

