Costco's (COST) Comparable Sales Display Strength in December

Costco Wholesale Corporation’s COST growth strategies, better price management and decent membership trends have been contributing to its performance. Cumulatively, these factors have been aiding this Issaquah, WA-based company in registering decent sales numbers. Markedly, comparable sales continued to display strength in December, a crucial month for the holiday season.

Digging Into Comparable Sales

Costco’s comparable sales for the retail month of December — the five-week period ended Dec 31, 2023 — advanced 8.5%. This followed an increase of 3.5% and 3% registered in November and October, respectively. Comparable sales for December reflect an improvement of 7.3%, 12.8% and 10.5% in the United States, Canada and Other International locations, respectively.



Excluding the impacts of changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, comparable sales for the month under discussion rose 8.1% on improvements of 7.4%, 11.9% and 8.1% in the United States, Canada and Other International locations, respectively.



We note that Costco’s comparable e-commerce sales increased 17.7% year over year. Excluding the impact of gasoline prices and foreign exchange, the metric rose 17.4% year over year.



Costco’s net sales increased 9.9% to $26.15 billion for the retail month of December from $23.8 billion last year. This followed an improvement of 5.1% and 4.5% witnessed in November and October, respectively.



The retail month of December experienced a boost of approximately 3% in total and comparable sales, courtesy of the additional shopping day owing to the timing of New Year's Day.

Growing Membership Base

Costco continues to be one of the dominant warehouse retailers based on the expanse and quality of merchandise offered. The company's distinctive membership business model and pricing power set it apart from traditional players. Membership fees increased 8.2% to $1,082 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The company ended the quarter with 72 million paid household members.

Wrapping Up

Through a calculated approach that involves identifying untapped markets and tailoring offerings to meet customer preferences, Costco has managed to deepen its roots. This retail bellwether has been steadily expanding its footprint through new club openings in the domestic and international markets. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the United States, Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.



We believe a favorable product mix, membership growth, pricing power and strong liquidity should benefit Costco. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have advanced 20.7% in the past six months compared with the Retail – Discount Stores industry’s rise of 12.3%.

