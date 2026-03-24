Costco's Comparable Sales Stay Strong: Is Traffic Driving Growth?

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST continues to show its ability to attract members to its warehouses, with its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results reflecting a strong rise in comparable sales. Total company comparable sales increased 7.4% for the 12 weeks ended Feb. 15, 2026. When adjusting for the effects of gasoline prices and foreign exchange rates, comparable sales still remained solid at 6.7%. Traffic growth remains one of the key drivers of this performance.



Worldwide comparable traffic or shopping frequency grew 3.1% during the quarter. This growth was consistent across all geographic regions, with the United States experiencing a 2.4% increase in traffic, while Canada and other international markets saw even higher gains of 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.



The average transaction amount, or ticket size, also played a role in overall sales performance. Globally, the average ticket rose 4.2%, or 3.5% when adjusted for gasoline prices and currency fluctuations.



Traffic increases seem closely linked to ongoing improvements in the shopping experience. Initiatives such as mobile wallet upgrades, pharmacy pay-ahead, employee pre-scan technology, and a pilot automated pay station are helping improve traffic flow and enhance the member experience.



From a growth perspective, the balance between traffic and ticket size is noteworthy. While the average ticket increased, the rise in visit frequency indicates that comparable sales are being driven significantly by higher member engagement. This demonstrates Costco’s ability to stay relevant and encourage repeat visits through value and product assortment.

Costco Peers: Walmart & BJ’s Comparable Sales

Walmart Inc. WMT reported solid comparable sales momentum, with Walmart U.S. comp sales rising 4.6%, driven by higher transactions and unit volumes alongside strong omnichannel growth. Walmart continues to benefit from its scale and digital ecosystem, with e-commerce sales up 24% globally and contributing meaningfully to comps. Walmart is gaining share across income cohorts, reflecting its value positioning and convenience-led strategy. Overall, Walmart’s comparable sales growth underscores resilience in consumer demand and continued traction in grocery and essentials.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ delivered comparable club sales growth of 1.6% (2.6% excluding gasoline sales), supported by traffic gains and membership strength. BJ’s Wholesale also saw strong digitally enabled comparable sales growth of 31%, highlighting omnichannel adoption. BJ’s Wholesale continues to drive comps through unit growth and value-focused merchandising, even against a cautious consumer backdrop.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Costco

Costco has seen its shares jump 3.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 17.2%.





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From a valuation standpoint, Costco's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 45.07, higher than the industry’s ratio of 32.02 but below its median level of 47.47. Although the premium multiple may appear elevated, investors often view Costco as a high-quality retail operator supported by resilient comparable sales growth, strong membership retention and expanding digital capabilities.





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 8.3% and 12.9%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 7.3% rise in sales and 9.8% growth in earnings.





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Costco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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