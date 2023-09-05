Costco’s Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys in September

It can be tough to leave Costco without a shopping cart overflowing with stuff. From home goods to snacks for the kids, you’ll find virtually everything on the store’s towering shelves.

Diehard Costco shoppers know that merchandise rotates frequently to keep a fresh selection on the shelves — and to keep shoppers coming back. The store also moves items, often, causing you to walk the whole warehouse looking for your favorites and grab up other sale items along the way.

But experts note there are some items at the mega warehouse club that just aren’t worth the money. You can save time and money by doing your Costco shopping online, without all the temptations in the store.

Alas, you’ll miss out on the free samples or the tradition of ending your trip with an all-beef hot dog and soda for just $1.50, which is truly an inflation buster.

What, then, are some of the other Costco buys that are worth your hard-earned dollars? Take a look at these inflation-busting sales this September 2023 at Costco.

Starbucks Coffee 72-count K-Cups ($36.99)

Costco members swear by Kirkland Signature blend coffee, whether it’s the ground varieties or those meant for Keurig coffeemakers. But, if you’re a Starbucks fan, it’s hard not to stock up on a variety of Starbucks favorites, including Sumatra, Caffe Verona and Pike Place Roast for $36.99 for 72 cups, a savings of $6 off Costco’s usual price.

Nature Valley Granola Bars ($14.19)

Back-to-school means stocking up on lunch box snacks. These Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Bars with 22 grams of whole grains make the perfect breakfast on the go, lunchbox or after-school snack with a cup of milk. Grab a 98-count box (2 bars per individual serving package) on sale now.

K-Bell Ladies’ No Show Socks 20 pair ($19.99)

Flip-flop season is nearing an end, which means you may need to re-stock your sock supply as you shift to sneakers. It’s virtually impossible to find socks for $1/pair, which is why the K-Bell Ladies No Show Socks, at 20 pair for $20 are a Costco steal for September!

Vital Proteins’ Collagen Peptides ($27.99)

A Costco classic, Vital Proteins’ Collagen Peptides sell for much more at other locations. The unflavored collagen can be mixed in a hot or cold beverage, offering 18g protein and 20g collagen, with only 70 calories.

Dyson V15 Detect Stick Vacuum ($559)

If back-to-school for the kids means back to getting the house in order for you, this Dyson V25 Detect Total Clean Extra Stick Vacuum will make it easy. With 60 minutes of run-time on one charge, this battery-operated, lightweight vacuum includes 10 accessories for whole-home deep cleaning. Right now, it’s $140 off at Costco.

$100 Nintendo eShop Gift Cards ($89)

If you haven’t browsed Costco’s gift card selection, you’re missing out. Grab a 4-pack bundle of Nintendo eShop Gift cards for just $89. These make the perfect birthday and winter holiday gifts, or rewards for good grades.

LEGO Advent Calendars ($34.99)

Speaking of starting holiday shopping, Costco offers three varieties of the popular LEGO Advent calendars for just $34.99, which is $10 less than you’ll find at The LEGO Store and many other locations. Choose from Star Wars, Marvel Avengers or Harry Potter. (This item may be available in stores only at select locations.)

Gourmia FoodStation Smokeless Grill ($79.99)

Air Fryers remain all the rage, with TikTok and Facebook home chefs sharing their favorite recipes for fried cheese, salmon and more. Combine the convenience of a smokeless grill, griddle and air fryer in one appliance with the Gourmia FoodStation. Get it on sale at Costco this month and you’ll pay less than what you might pay for a grill or air fryer on its own.

Sharper Image’s Power Percussion Deep-Tissue Massager ($59.99)

Sharper Image’s Power Percussion deep-tissue massager has been a Costco favorite for years. It normally retails for $79.99, which is a bargain. But now through Sept. 10, 2023, find it for just $59.99.

Grand Leisure Brandemore 4-piece Fire Chat Set ($3,199)

Get ready for cool nights by the fire this fall with this hand-woven, all-weather wicker patio set with a sofa, two swivel rocking lounge chairs and a fire table. Manufactured with sturdy Sunbrella cushions, this patio set will form the centerpiece of your outdoor living space for years to come.

