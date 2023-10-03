Costco’s Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys in October

It can be tough to leave Costco — which feels like a universe unto itself — without a shopping cart overflowing with stuff, but experts note there are some items at the mega warehouse club that just aren’t worth the money.

What, then, are the Costco buys that are worth your hard-earned dollars? Carol, a longtime Costco employee, mom and wife, shared the best deals of the month with the GOBankingRates team. We couldn’t resist adding some of our own favorites, too. Here are the best Costco deals right now.

32 Degrees Ladies Vest

Fall is officially here and that means it’s time to re-stock your wardrobe with seasonal staples like a cozy and fashionable vest. Carol swore by this one from 32 Degrees, and it’s available now for just $13.99. Revealing that she bought one for a trip to Montana two years ago, she said, “So lightweight but kept me warm! It was the only thing I wore on my hikes over a long-sleeve tee. Love it and the price is unbeatable!”

Solo Stoves

Imagine how great it would be to wear that vest around your own backyard firepit? Some Costco stores have the Solo Stove Bonfire Smokeless firepit on sale for the season. Or grab a three-pack of tabletop Solo Stove Mesa fire pits for just $149 in stores ($159 online, which includes shipping and handling). These stoves burn wood or pellets and are perfect for your fall backyard get-together — or to offer as holiday gifts.

Oral-B iO 5 Brilliant Clean Twin Pack

This Oral-B iO Brilliant Clean Twin Pack (often on sale for $119) includes five brushing settings and a built-in timer to ensure your teeth get clean. Download the Oral-B App for personalized coaching. It will change the way you care for your teeth.

Orgain Collagen Peptides + Probiotics

Costco is offering a great deal right now on the Orgain Collagen Peptides + Probiotics that have the TikTok community going wild. With $9 off right now, a 1.6 lb. container is only $27.99 online and in stores.

Carol said she jumped on the trend and wasn’t disappointed. “I put one scoop in my coffee. It doesn’t change the taste — can’t tell it’s in there,” she said.

Organic Whole Brazil Nuts

Brazil nuts are another health trend taking the TikTok world by storm. Brazil nuts are packed with selenium and ellagic acid — two nutrients that may play a role in brain health, according to Healthline. Carol said she couldn’t resist giving the Kirkland Signature brand a try in a giant 1.5 lb. bag. The Kirkland Signature selection of nuts also included dry roasted macadamia nuts, just $21.99 online for a 1.5 lb. bag, and dry roasted almonds, just $10 for a 2.5 lb. bag.

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

When it comes to healthy eating, Kirkland Signature products make it easy and affordable. Carol recommended the KS lightly breaded chicken nuggets, comparing them to the Just Bare brand, which has also been compared to Chick-Fil-A nuggets. “Best part?” Carol said. “Much cheaper! My location has them for $13.99 a bag, compared to Just Bare at $17.99. In today’s economy I’m happy to save $4 — even though it’s a store brand and not a name brand!”

Morey’s Marinated Wild Alaskan Salmon Seasoned Grill

If you’re looking for another easy weeknight dinner, pick up a box of Morey’s Marinated Wild Alaskan Salmon at your local club. It’s listed as a bestseller on Instacart and comes in a choice of Seasoned Grill, with garlic, basil, salt, and red pepper seasoning, as well as “Steakhouse” and Lemon Herb flavors.

Island Way Sorbet

If you’re not ready to say goodbye to summer, grab a box of Island Way Sorbet. The tropical flavors, in real fruit shells, will take you back to lazy days lounging poolside. A representative from the company told us that these frozen treats are available year-round in many Costco locations in the southeast and northeast.

Carol revealed that she has served these up on many occasions and they are always a winner. “We once saved the coconut shells to make a Halloween costume for the dog,” she said, laughing.

Food Should Taste Good Organic Multigrain Tortilla Chips

Save $3 through Oct. 22, 2023, on these gluten-free, non-GMO, organic chips in a giant 28.8 oz. bag. You can hardly find a regular-sized bag of potato chips for $5 nowadays. This bag will feed the whole family if you’re willing to share. With a complex, hearty taste that goes great with cheese, salsa, or guacamole (or just by themselves!), the challenge is trying not to eat the whole bag in one sitting!

Eastern Standard Provisions Pretzels

New to Costco just in time for Oktoberfest, Eastern Standard Provisions introduced a new Soft Pretzel Variety Pack to stores nationwide. These pretzels cook up from frozen in just a few minutes in the air fryer, oven, or toaster oven. For best results, brush melted butter over the tops and then, before cooking, add your choice of signature seasonings: Three Cheese Pretzel Salt, French Toast Sugar, or Classic Pretzel Salt. These taste as good as any pretzels you could get at a restaurant or pub.

Kirkland Signature Wrapping Paper

It’s not too early to start planning for the holidays. Costco has already been decking its aisles with Christmas décor and merchandise. “Kirkland Signature wrapping paper is always a no-brainer for me,” Carol said. “It’s nice and thick with great coverage. And it lasts forever!”

She said she still has a few rolls she purchased four years ago, but it’s always fun to switch up designs each year.

3M Scotch Tape

While you’re choosing wrapping paper, don’t forget to stock up on 3M Scotch tape. Costco offers six giant rolls (three each of Magic Tape and Gift Wrap Tape) for $11.49.

