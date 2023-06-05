Costco’s Best Deals? 10 Standout Buys in June

With so many items in Costco's inventory, it might feel overwhelming to determine where exactly you can find the best deal. You might be looking to add some items to your home for summer entertaining or stock up on some snacks for the pantry or maybe just treat yourself to something for you.

When it comes to getting a deal, Costco has plenty of ways to do it. Here are 10 of the standout buys we tracked down.

Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer

This air fryer is a hot item right now, and Costco is offering a deep discount this month. "In my area, I'm seeing it for just $129.99 after a $40 Costco members' discount," said Todd Stearn, CEO and founder of The Money Manual. On Amazon, this is going for $188.99.

Sirio Palermo 9-Piece Dining Set

If you're looking to hold some outdoor get-togethers this summer, you can save hundreds of dollars by buying this dining table with eight dining chairs for $2,999.99. "It's built for outdoor use and it's $500 off in June," Stearn said.

Mahi Mahi (10 Pounds)

These mahi mahi filets would make for a tasty and fresh summer dinner when you have your friends and family over. It's one of Costco's most viewed deals right now -- for good reason. The pack is on sale for $189.99 -- $60 off the regular price.

Everley 8'x10' Wood Shed

Summer is a great time for projects. Maybe it's time you brought a little organization to your backyard. This DIY shed comes with pre-cut pieces, making it totally ready for assembly. It's going for $500 off the regular price, bringing it down to $1,499.99.

Weber Genesis II E335 Gas Grill

It's BBQ season and Father's Day is coming, making this the perfect gift for Dad. Save $100 when you buy this gas grill right now at Costco. It also comes with a 10-year warranty on all parts of the grill. The porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates provide superior heat retention so you can cook whatever you put on the grill just right. It's currently going for $949.99.

Samsung Galaxy 11" Tab S8 128GB

This Samsung tablet comes with the keyboard and S Pen for versatile use. Right now, you can save $200 on the normal price and score it for just $599.99.

Hawkins Leather Power Recliner

Lean into luxury with this top-grain leather recliner with study metal legs. It's available in red or blue to match your preferred color scheme. It normally sells for $899.99, but right now, you can take $400 off that price.

Thomasville Marion Fabric Convertible Sofa

Has your couch seen better days? Upgrade to this sleeper sofa so you and your guests will always be comfortable. This sofa is available in gray or white. It's normally $1,299.99, but right now it's on sale for $999.99.

Bose Solo Soundbar Series II

Perfect for parties, this 21.6" Soundbar is bluetooth enabled for wireless streaming. Right now, Costco members can save $40 off the regular price, bringing it down to $159.99.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS)

Get an Apple Watcher Series 8 in silver, midnight or starlight for $329.99. That's $60 off the regular price. Features include the capability to measure blood oxygen, to take an ECG anytime, and irregular heart rhythm notifications.

Editor's note: All prices as of June 2, 2023.

