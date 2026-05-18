Costco's April Sales Reinforce Its Case as the Ultimate Defensive Stock

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST is increasingly looking like a defensive retail name again as shoppers continue to prioritize value and bulk savings against a tough economic backdrop. The company’s April sales release highlighted broad-based demand strength across geographies, reinforcing the idea that consumers are still gravitating toward dependable low-price retailers amid macro pressure.



Comparable sales rose 11.6% in April, with all major regions delivering double-digit gains. Regionally, comparable sales rose 11.7% in the United States and 11.5% in both Canada and Other International markets.



Even after excluding the impacts of gasoline prices and foreign exchange, adjusted comparable sales increased 7.8%, suggesting that the momentum was not merely inflation-driven. The U.S. business posted adjusted comparable sales growth of 8%, while Canada and Other International markets posted gains of 7.6% and 6.5%, respectively.



The company’s digitally enabled comparable sales growth of 18.8% further strengthens the defensive narrative. Costco is not only benefiting from warehouse traffic but is also capturing demand through its online ecosystem, giving shoppers flexibility without weakening its value-focused positioning.



As a result, Costco's net sales for April rose 13% to $23.92 billion, up from $21.18 billion in the same period last year. The performance was solid despite persistent concerns around inflation, tariffs, commodity costs and cautious consumer spending trends. Costco’s ability to maintain strong traffic and sales growth in this environment suggests that consumers are continuing to treat the retailer as a reliable destination for essential purchases and everyday savings rather than discretionary spending.

Costco’s Peer Performance: Walmart & Target

Walmart Inc. WMT reported robust 4.6% comparable sales growth (excluding fuel) in its U.S. division for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, fueled by higher transaction counts and unit volumes. Walmart registered a 24% surge in global e-commerce sales and notable market share gains within households earning more than $100,000. Walmart is aggressively investing in agentic commerce and supply-chain automation to maintain its competitive edge.



In contrast, Target Corporation TGT faced a decline of 1.5% in net sales and 2.5% in comparable sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 but projected a return to growth with a small increase in 2026 comparable sales. To achieve this, Target is focusing on reclaiming its merchandising authority and enhancing its loyalty ecosystem through programs like Target Circle 360. Early indications suggest Target is on the right path, as top-line performance accelerated significantly in February 2026.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Costco

Costco has seen its shares jump 6.1% over the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 0.4%.





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From a valuation standpoint, Costco's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 48.16, higher than the industry’s ratio of 32.36. Although the premium multiple may appear elevated, investors often view Costco as a high-quality retail operator supported by resilient comparable sales growth, strong membership retention and expanding digital capabilities.

As long as Costco continues to deliver consistent sales growth and strengthen its omnichannel presence, its premium valuation could remain supported by investors seeking stable growth within the retail sector.





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 9% and 12.9%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 7.6% rise in sales and 10.2% growth in earnings.





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Costco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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