Costco's April Sales Growth Highlights Strength in Membership Model

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST maintained steady comparable sales growth in April, reflecting its appeal among value-conscious consumers. The company’s competitive pricing and quality products — available both in stores and through its expanding e-commerce platform — continue to attract shoppers.

Sneak Peek Into Costco’s April Comparable Sales

For the four weeks ended May 3, 2026, Costco reported an 11.6% year-over-year increase in total comparable sales. Regionally, comparable sales rose 11.7% in the United States and 11.5% in both Canada and Other International markets. This follows total comparable sales growth of 9.4% in March and 7.9% in February, indicating strong momentum.



April saw an extra shopping day versus the prior year due to Easter's calendar shift, lifting total and comparable sales by about 1.5% to 2%.



On an adjusted basis, excluding the effects of gasoline prices and foreign exchange, U.S. comparable sales increased 8%, while Canada and Other International markets posted gains of 7.6% and 6.5%, respectively. Overall, total comparable sales, excluding these factors, grew 7.8% in April, following strong increases of 6.2% in March and 7% in February.



Digitally enabled comparable sales in April surged 18.8%, or 18.4% when adjusted for fuel and currency impacts. This follows gains of 23.3% and 21.8% in March and February, respectively, reflecting sustained strength in Costco’s online sales.



As a result, Costco's net sales for April rose 13% to $23.92 billion, up from $21.18 billion in the same period last year. This follows sales increases of 11.3% and 9.5% in March and February, respectively.



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Bottom Line

Costco remains strong due to its membership-based model. With solid renewal rates, the retailer has cultivated a loyal customer base. This membership loyalty not only supports consistent sales but also helps Costco maintain stable margins, even during economic uncertainty. Costco’s ability to leverage bulk purchasing and operate an efficient supply chain allows it to keep sharp, competitive pricing in today’s inflation-sensitive environment.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have fallen 0.8% over the past year against the Retail – Discount Stores industry’s 9.6% rise.

Picks You Can’t Miss Out On

Ross Stores, Inc. ROST, which operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ROST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 6.3% and 10.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Post Holdings, Inc. POST, a consumer-packaged goods holding company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. POST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Post Holdings’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 2.7% and 0.1%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY, a leading convenience store chain in the United States, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. CASY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Casey's current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 8.6% and 24.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.

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Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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