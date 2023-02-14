Costco: 5 Kitchen Appliance Deals To Look Out for Now

Need a new kitchen appliance? Look no further than making a visit to your local Costco warehouse. All throughout the month of February, Costco members can find deals on major kitchen appliances. There are some great sales running on small kitchen appliances, as well.

Don’t pass these appliances up before their sales end! Here are the best deals on Costco kitchen appliances right now — big and small.

Calphalon Dual Cook Air Fry Countertop Oven

Price: $199.99

At a sale price of $200, this air fry oven might not initially appear to be a good deal. However, eagle eye Costco members will see the original price is $259.99. This means online shoppers receive a $60 manufacturer’s savings.

As with certain Costco sale items, there is a limit of five air fry ovens per member to purchase at checkout. Keep in mind this savings is valid until February 20, 2023.

Sur La Table Rice Cooker With Induction Technology

Price: $59.99

If you’ve been putting off the purchase of a rice cooker, wait no longer. Now through February 19, this rice cooker is on sale for $20 off the online price. Limit five per member’s purchase.

LG InstaView Refrigerator With Door-In-Door

Price: $1,999.99

Moving on to major kitchen appliances, Costco members may shop this state-of-the-art LG refrigerator model for a nice upgrade. Don’t let the price tag fill you with too much sticker shock either. Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com, said now through February 26, this model is $1,100 off the original price.

In addition to saving more than one thousand dollars, this refrigerator model comes equipped with cool features. Some of these include InstaView Door-in-Door, Wi-Fi capabilities and PrintProof finish resists fingerprints and smudges. A two-year manufacturer’s warranty is also included with this purchase.

LG Mega Capacity Top Load Washer and ELECTRIC Dryer

Price: $1,599.99

Costco members ready to shop for a new laundry combo will receive up to $550 in savings purchasing this LG washer and dryer set now through February 26. Ramhold said most areas also qualify for delivery, installation and haul away to ensure older models are removed from your home.

Why purchase a new washer and dryer? Aside from basic reasons, such as existing models experiencing years of wear and tear, Ramhold said newer washers and dryers tend to be more efficient and quieter than older models.

Samsung Convertible Upright Freezer

Price: $729.99

What makes this major kitchen appliance a significant investment is its ability to convert from freezer to refrigerator. Depending on the meal prep needs of your family, this can ensure you’re able to freeze, or chill, plenty of dishes for everyone each month.

While the deal is only $100 off the original price through February 26, Ramhold said this purchase is part of a promotion. Members who purchase three or more Samsung appliances from different product categories will receive 10% off the pre-tax purchase price in cart.

“This promotion is valid through March 1, so if you’re thinking about upgrading your major appliances, this could be an excellent way to go.”

