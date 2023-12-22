Costco: 20 Last-Minute Christmas Deals

Costco has great deals all year long, but for the holidays, Costco has really added sparkle to the season with last-minute gifts and two-day shipping on most items. Or, shop online and pick your order up for free at your neighborhood Costco location, assuming you have a Costco membership.

Costco's not the only retailer with last-minute Christmas Deals. Check out last-minute Christmas deals from Amazon (including their toy shop), Target, and Walmart, as well as the best White Elephant Christmas Gifts under $25 too. And if you need to exchange anything later on, here's a guide to all the major retailers, their hours and return policies.

Nevertheless, we’ve scoured the Costco website for the best, most cheerful gift ideas that will arrive by Christmas Eve for all you last-minute shoppers. Ready, Set, Gift!

What are you waiting for? As mentioned on the Costco site, online shopping and shipping volumes are at an all-time high, so small parcel delivery delays are expected. Psst...It’s never too late to shop for yourself, too!

