Costco: 20 Last-Minute Christmas Deals

December 22, 2023 — 05:30 am EST

Costco has great deals all year long, but for the holidays, Costco has really added sparkle to the season with last-minute gifts and two-day shipping on most items. Or, shop online and pick your order up for free at your neighborhood Costco location, assuming you have a Costco membership.

Costco's not the only retailer with last-minute Christmas Deals. Check out last-minute Christmas deals from Amazon (including their toy shop), Target, and Walmart, as well as the best White Elephant Christmas Gifts under $25 too. And if you need to exchange anything later on, here's a guide to all the major retailers, their hours and return policies.

Nevertheless, we’ve scoured the Costco website for the best, most cheerful gift ideas that will arrive by Christmas Eve for all you last-minute shoppers. Ready, Set, Gift!

  • JBL CHARGE 5 Wi-Fi Portable Waterproof Speaker - was $179.99, now $129.99
  • CAT 4000 lb. 3-in-1 Garage Floor Jack and ATV Jack - now $239.99
  • HP 14" Chromebook Laptop Bundle - Intel Celeron - was $299.99, now $199.99
  • Jumbo Lounger - was $169.99, now $139.99
  • Samsung 27" Curved Monitor - was $179.99, now $129.99
  • XTERRA SB600 Recumbent Bike - was $749.99, now $649.99
  • Pebblebee Rechargeable Item Finder Bundle - was $59.99, now $39.99
  • HP Victus 16.1" Laptop - was $1299.99, now $999.99
  • Neo Leather Recliner with Ottoman - was $1099.99, now $799.99
  • Wahl Deluxe Hair Cutting Kit - was $47.99, now $37.99
  • Bose Solo Soundbar 2 - was $199.99, now $159.99
  • Apple AirTag, 4-pack - was $88.99, now $79.99
  • Casio AP-265 Celviano Digital Piano with Bench - was $999.99, now $879.99
  • Tresanti Geller 47” Adjustable Height Desk - was $329.99, now $269.99
  • Greenworks 80v Snow Shovel - was $349.99, now $299.99
  • Homedics SereneScent Aroma Diffuser - was $139.99, now $109.99
  • Lasko Ceramic Tower Heater - was $57.99, now $47.99
  • SimpliSafe Home Security Kit, 10-piece - was $249.99, now $119.99
  • Hyperlite Elevation 2.0 Dual-Pontoon - was $399.99, now $299.99
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2, GPS + Cellular - 792.99, buy 1, get one 50% off

What are you waiting for? As mentioned on the Costco site, online shopping and shipping volumes are at an all-time high, so small parcel delivery delays are expected. Psst...It’s never too late to shop for yourself, too!

