Costco Wholesale's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Costco Wholesale. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 23% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $461,953, and 6 are calls, amounting to $282,495.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $500.0 to $1460.0 for Costco Wholesale during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Costco Wholesale stands at 174.5, with a total volume reaching 230.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Costco Wholesale, situated within the strike price corridor from $500.0 to $1460.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $24.5 $23.35 $24.5 $820.00 $98.0K 341 80 COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $25.0 $24.0 $24.0 $820.00 $96.0K 341 0 COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $15.3 $15.3 $15.3 $890.00 $76.5K 658 52 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $251.0 $249.0 $251.0 $660.00 $75.3K 24 3 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $257.8 $250.95 $250.95 $740.00 $75.2K 19 3

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given its frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below that of competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and generating strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and has over 60% share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 280 warehouses, primarily in Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Costco Wholesale, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Costco Wholesale's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 139,383, the COST's price is down by -1.21%, now at $905.51. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 72 days. What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1085.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $995. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1135. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $1070. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1125. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $1100.

