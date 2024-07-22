Costco Wholesale's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $810,465 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $593,485.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $425.0 to $1340.0 for Costco Wholesale over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Costco Wholesale options trades today is 279.75 with a total volume of 335.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Costco Wholesale's big money trades within a strike price range of $425.0 to $1340.0 over the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $497.85 $490.2 $493.2 $1340.00 $246.6K 0 0 COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $497.15 $490.25 $493.01 $1340.00 $246.5K 0 15 COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $499.0 $489.85 $490.25 $1340.00 $245.1K 0 10 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $66.1 $64.05 $64.05 $845.00 $64.0K 1.3K 0 COST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $269.95 $265.15 $267.75 $595.00 $53.5K 257 0

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and enjoys over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 270 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Costco Wholesale, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 633,738, the price of COST is up by 0.66%, reaching $843.69. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now. What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $930.0.

An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $925. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $830. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $950. An analyst from Tigress Financial persists with their Buy rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $975. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $970.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Costco Wholesale options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

