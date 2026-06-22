Is Costco Wholesale's Membership Model Getting Even Stronger?

Costco Wholesale Corporation’s COST membership model appears to be gaining strength not simply through member additions, but through deeper engagement. The latest quarter saw high renewal rates, rising executive membership penetration and solid membership income growth, suggesting member loyalty remains intact.



Membership fee income increased 10.7% year over year to $1,373 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2026. While part of the gain reflected the membership fee increase implemented in September 2024, management noted that membership income still grew 7%, excluding the fee increase and foreign exchange impacts, driven by member growth and executive membership upgrades.



The most notable development was the continued expansion of executive memberships. Executive members reached 41.2 million at quarter-end, up 9.6% from the prior year, far outpacing overall paid membership growth of 4.1%. The company also launched its executive membership program in China and reported stronger-than-expected early adoption. Executive members accounted for 75% of sales, underscoring their importance to the overall membership ecosystem.



Management emphasized that executive members typically shop more often and spend more than standard members, making this mix shift particularly meaningful for the overall membership ecosystem.



Renewal metrics also remained exceptionally strong. Costco reported a 92.2% renewal rate in the United States and Canada and an 89.7% renewal rate worldwide. Management highlighted that targeted digital communication and retention initiatives helped offset pressure from the growing mix of online sign-ups, which historically renew at lower rates.



Taken together, rising executive penetration, resilient renewals and sustained membership income growth indicate that Costco is not only retaining members effectively but also increasing the value it derives from each membership relationship.

Walmart & BJ’s Wholesale: Membership Momentum Remains Strong

Costco is not the only retailer benefiting from a stronger membership ecosystem. Walmart Inc. WMT continues to deepen engagement through Walmart+, with membership fee revenues rising 17.4% globally in the first quarter and Walmart+ recording a record level of net additions. Management noted that membership has become an increasingly important profit stream, with members spending significantly more than non-members and utilizing benefits such as fuel savings and faster delivery.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ reported robust membership trends. Membership fee income increased 9.9% year over year to a record $132.4 million, supported by strong member acquisition, retention and higher-tier membership penetration. Management emphasized that higher-tier members remain more engaged, shop more frequently and generate greater lifetime value.



Like Costco, both Walmart and BJ’s Wholesale are demonstrating that a growing base of loyal, higher-value members can drive recurring revenues, stronger engagement and long-term sales growth.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Costco

Costco has seen its shares tumble 1.4% over the past three months against the industry’s growth of 2.2%.





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From a valuation standpoint, Costco's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 43.14, higher than the industry’s ratio of 31.26. However, it is trading below its 12-month median level of 46.55, indicating some moderation in valuation despite sustained investor confidence in the stock.





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 9.4% and 13.3%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 7.8% rise in sales and 10.2% growth in earnings.



The consensus estimate for earnings per share for the current and next fiscal year has increased by 5 cents and 6 cents to $20.38 and $22.46, respectively, over the past 30 days.





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Costco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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