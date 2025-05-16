Costco Wholesale Unusual Options Activity For May 16

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $266,521 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $550,042.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $800.0 to $1220.0 for Costco Wholesale over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Costco Wholesale's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Costco Wholesale's whale activity within a strike price range from $800.0 to $1220.0 in the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $307.0 $301.65 $301.65 $800.00 $90.4K 43 3 COST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $61.0 $58.9 $59.93 $990.00 $59.9K 110 10 COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $28.85 $27.95 $28.85 $980.00 $57.7K 254 0 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/06/25 $55.05 $54.0 $55.05 $980.00 $55.0K 19 13 COST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $58.1 $57.9 $57.9 $1050.00 $52.1K 367 132

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given its frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below that of competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and generating strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and has over 60% share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 280 warehouses, primarily in Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Costco Wholesale, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Costco Wholesale

With a volume of 1,021,654, the price of COST is up 1.43% at $1024.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1100.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for COST

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform

