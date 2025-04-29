Costco Wholesale Unusual Options Activity For April 29

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Costco Wholesale. Our analysis of options history for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 69% of traders were bullish, while 15% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $309,600, and 8 were calls, valued at $349,875.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $700.0 to $1000.0 for Costco Wholesale during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Costco Wholesale stands at 335.11, with a total volume reaching 187.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Costco Wholesale, situated within the strike price corridor from $700.0 to $1000.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $73.5 $70.3 $70.3 $1000.00 $70.3K 316 0 COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $71.35 $69.0 $69.0 $1000.00 $69.0K 316 20 COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $70.45 $68.8 $68.8 $1000.00 $68.8K 316 30 COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $68.95 $68.2 $68.2 $1000.00 $68.2K 316 30 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $77.6 $73.3 $77.6 $925.00 $62.0K 260 8

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given its frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below that of competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and generating strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and has over 60% share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 280 warehouses, primarily in Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

In light of the recent options history for Costco Wholesale, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Costco Wholesale's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 112,665, with COST's price down by -0.06%, positioned at $977.99.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 30 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Costco Wholesale

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1064.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Mizuho downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $975. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $1100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $1100. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $1100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1045.

Latest Ratings for COST

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Mizuho Initiates Coverage On Neutral Apr 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform

