Costco Wholesale Trading at Luxury Valuations

Despite a heavy concentration in coastal markets and only 817 global stores (565 in the U.S.) compared to Walmart’s (WMT) 10,500 global locations, Costco (COST) has become the worlds third-largest retailer as measured by sales. Costco’s $195 billion in revenues last fiscal year put it behind only Walmart and Amazon (AMZN).

Membership count is almost at 62 million with a 91.3% renewal rate. Membership fee revenues are $3.9 billion and with a near-100% operating margin, that represents over half of total company operating income.

The legacy business model was that Costco only charged retail prices that were 15% above its own cost, no more and no less (with the exception of rotisserie chicken). I doubt that legendary business model still holds with almost $200 billion in sales and operations in 11 countries, but it's a wonderful historical business story nonetheless.

Despite being one of the greatest success stories in U.S. corporate history with plenty of growth ahead of it, I am bearish on COST stock as the valuation multiples are not sustainable. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Same store results

Costco has historically put up a long track record of positive same-store sales, or organic per store growth.

FY 8/21 14.8% (13.6% excluding volatile foreign exchange and gas prices)

FY 8/20 8.1% (9.2% excluding F/X and gas)

FY 8/19 7.8% (6.4% excluding F/X and gas)

FY 8/18 9.4% (7.4% excluding F/X and gas)

These remarkable results, which are more than twice the rate of GDP growth, have continued in recent months. For the month of September 2021, same-store sales growth was 14.6% (10% excluding F/X and gas) for the month of October, growth was 15.6% (10.7% excluding F/X and gas).

Inflation is of course reflected in these sales numbers, and yes, trillions in federal government liquidity and economic stimulus make a difference to major retailers in the U.S., but the Costco long-term track record of growth is still impressive.

E-Commerce Efforts

Costco was late bloomer when it came to online sales, but in recent years has stepped up efforts to become a big player in e-commerce retail. E-commerce sales for Fiscal Year 2021 increased 44.4%.

Much of this increase can be attributed to COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home or work-from-home retail ordering, as the company’s fiscal year reached far back into the 2020 calendar year. The most recent monthly sales tally for October showed 16.5% growth for the E-commerce segment.

Currently, e-commerce sales represent about 8%-9% of total revenues as the beloved tradition of lugging three large mustard jars and a 36-roll toilet paper package into a creaky cart won’t go away for the foreseeable future.

Costco is investing to expand its e-commerce operations. In May 2020, Costco acquired Innovel Solutions, a middle-mile and final-mile delivery and installation business. The business was subsequently renamed Costco Logistics. The advanced delivery services and logistics offerings provided a big leap forward for Costco’s E-commerce division.

Balance Sheet, Dividend

As one might expect, Costco maintains a solid balance sheet. Cash balances and short-term investments stood at $12.2 billion as of August 31, with total debt of only $7.5 billion. Fully depreciated Property and Equipment was $23.5 billion.

Costco's annual dividend pays $3.16 and yet yields only 0.6% due to Costco’s inflated stock price. The compound annual dividend growth rate since 2004 has been 13%.

Valuation

COST stock is priced for perfection. Investors who have stayed away from the company’s high P/E multiple have lost out on substantial gains as the multiple has continued to expand.

At 43.5x forward EPS estimates of $12.20, we are in fantasy land. The only way that valuation multiple is sustainable is if double-digit same store sales growth continue for the next 10 years. Government stimulus is mostly done and inflation will subside at some point, so current growth rates are not sustainable over the long term.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, COST has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 18 Buy and five Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. At $523.50, the average COST price target implies 1.1% downside potential.

