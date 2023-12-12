Costco Wholesale Stock (NASDAQ:COST): Delving into the Retailer’s Ownership Structure

Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) are up over 38% year-to-date, outperforming the S&P 500’s (SPX) 20% gain. The upward trend in this low-cost warehouse chain retailer may continue, particularly if it can deliver impressive fiscal first quarter results on December 14. With Costco consistently reporting steady revenue growth in recent quarters, it’s the right time to delve into the ownership structure of COST.

Now, according to TipRanks’ ownership page, it’s mostly owned by public companies and individual investors at 47.23%, followed by other institutional investors, mutual funds, and insiders at 34.48%, 17.61%, and 0.69%, respectively.

Looking closely at institutions (Mutual Funds and Other Institutional Investors), Vanguard owns the most significant stake in COST stock, which stands at 7.9%. This is followed by Vanguard Index Funds, which holds a 6.5% stake in the company.

Among the institutions, the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal is Positive on Costco based on the activity of 37 hedge funds. Notably, Hedge Funds increased holdings by 42.0K shares in the last quarter.

Likewise, it’s noteworthy that individual investors have a positive view of the company, given that in the last 30 days, the number of portfolios (tracked by TipRanks) holding the stock increased by 1.4%. Overall, among the 706,017 portfolios monitored by TipRanks, 1.2% have invested in COST stock.

What is the Price Target for COST Stock?

Costco Wholesale has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys, seven Holds, and zero Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. Further, the average COST stock price target of $605.58 implies about 2.9% downside potential from current levels.

TipRanks’ Ownership Tab provides valuable insights into the category-wise ownership structure of the company, enabling investors to make well-informed investment decisions.

