(RTTNews) - Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) are down more than 3 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a reduction of 1.1 percent in five weeks comparable sales, while e-commerce comps were down 12.7 percent.

Currently, shares are at $480.83, down 3.28 percent from the previous close of $497.13 on a volume of 1,538,815.

