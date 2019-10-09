Costco Wholesale September Sales Up 5.6%

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Wednesday said it sales for September rose 5.6 percent from last year.

The retailer reported sales of $14.41 billion for the retail month of September, the five weeks ended October 6, 2019, an increase of 5.6 percent from $13.64 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the quarter rose 4.2%, with U.S. sales 5.0% and Canada sales 1.2%. Other International sales rose 3.0%.

COST closed Wednesday's trading at $296.90, up $5.01 or 1.72%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $0.30 or 0.10% in the after-hours trade.

